Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin Takes U-turn; Set To Resign Tomorrow: Reports

Embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who sought the support of the Opposition leaders to maintain his post, has finally lost his hope and is set to resign on August 16, Monday. Earlier on August 13, Yassin said he would seek the backing of opposition parties to keep his government from collapsing and promised to hold elections next year. However, his last-ditch plan to seek opposition backing for his government was rejected. Subsequently, the Prime Minister took a U-turn and announced to step down from his post on Sunday.

Muhyiddin Yassin to tender his resignation tomorrow

According to a report by Malaysiakini online news portal, Mohamad Redzuan Mohamad Yusof, a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, told Muhyiddin will submit his resignation to the king on Monday. "Tomorrow, there will be a special Cabinet meeting. After that, he will head to (the palace) to submit his resignation," Redzuan was quoted as saying. The Malaysia minister asserted that the incumbent prime minister took the decision at a party meeting after he acknowledged he had exhausted all avenues to sustain his government. The prime minister accepted that "resigning was the last resort" for him.

Muhyiddin resignation would throw the country into limbo

Earlier, the Prime Minister said he could take the easy way out and resign but that no other lawmaker currently has the necessary support of a majority to be appointed by the king as the new leader. He stressed that his resignation would throw the country into limbo during a worsening pandemic. “I do not intend to continue to cling onto power. In this situation, it is right that the mandate be returned to the people to elect a new government when the time is right. Depending on the pandemic situation, I give a commitment that the 15th general election will be held no later than the end of July next year,” he said in a televised speech on August 13.

According to the Malaysian constitution, an incumbent Prime Minister has to resign from his post after he loses the support of the majority. The king can appoint a new leader who he believes has the confidence of Parliament. Muhyiddin took power in March 2020 after initiating the collapse of the former reformist government that won the 2018 elections. His party joined hands with UMNO and several others to form a new government that is unstable.

(With inputs from AP)

