Malaysia PM Under Quarantine After Contact With COVID Patient, Misses Cabinet Swearing-in

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is under quarantine following a close contact with a COVID-19 patient, his office announced on Monday without revealing the duration of his isolation. Additionally, it also stopped short of revealing the identity of the infected person or whether Yaakob himself has tested positive for coronavirus. This comes as Malaysia's COVID caseload rose to 1,706,089 with more than 16,087 fataltities.

Yaakob swore as Malaysia's ninth president earlier this month after incumbent Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resigned from his position. The 61-year-old leader was expected to witness the swearing in ceremony of his cabinet but he had to miss the ceremony. However, it said that the newly minted PM will attend the National Day celebrations, scheduled for the coming tuesday, virtually.

“The prime minister will not be attending the presentation of letters of appointment and the swearing-in ceremony of the federal ministers and deputy ministers before King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah this afternoon.”

Malaysia preps for National Day amid COVID

As per The Star website, the communications and multimedia ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek stated that the preparations and arrangements for Malaysia National Day 2021 are 90 percent complete. The secretary-general further added that this year's major event will not include the citizen's actual presence; instead of that, it will be conducted out on a limited scale which will be face-to-face and under rigorous monitoring.

According to the National Security Council and the Health Ministry's advice, the overall number of staff and visitors physically present will be decreased by 60% compared to the original plan, The Star reported. On August 31, Malaysia's National Day 2021 will be commemorated in Putrajaya's National Heroes Square.

Meanwhile, vaccinations are moving rapidly, with more than half the adult population fully inoculated, according to Associated Press. However, there are six states in the southeast asian country where the rate of inoculation is still below 50 per cent. The list includes Perak, Terengganu, Johor, Kedah, Kelatan and Sabah. However, in the recent minths, the administration has ramped up efforts to get citizens immune against the lethal disease.

