Malaysia PM Yassin Defends Himself After Royal Rebuke Over Misleading Parl On COVID Laws

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on July 29 defended his actions as he faced calls to quit amid criticism by the Malaysian king. The Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah accused Muhyiddin Yassin's government of misleading the parliament over COVID-19 laws. The Malaysian Prime Minister's Office in a statement said that it had acted under the provisions of law and federal constitution.

Malaysian PM defends his decision

Muhyiddin obtained royal consent to declare the emergency in January, allowing him to halt Parliament, according to AP. The Malaysian Parliament convened this week and the government had said that the five-day special session would only be to brief lawmakers on the COVID-19 pandemic and no other motions would be allowed. The Malaysian law minister Takiyuddin Hassan announced on Monday that the emergency ordinances had been annulled on July 21 ahead of the scheduled August 1 expiration.

The Malaysian king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said that he did not approve the proposed annulment. The monarch added that Takiyuddin’s statement was "inaccurate and has confused" members of the parliament, according to AP, Sultan Abdullah said he had asked the law minister and attorney general to present the matter in Parliament for debate but he was disappointed as it has not been carried out. He said the government’s hasty move was against the rule of law and disregarded the king’s functions and powers as the head of state.

The statement of King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah immediately sparked an uproar in parliament. The opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim alleged that the King's statement shows that the cabinet has "violated the constitution, insulted the royal institution". The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement said that Muhyiddin had written to the king on July 23 to advise him on the Cabinet’s decision to annul the ordinances. The statement added that under the constitution, the king must accept the Cabinet’s advice and act based on it. The Prime Minister's Office in a statement said that government is of the view that all actions were taken according to the provisions of the law.

Earlier, the opposition had accused Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin of trying to avoid votes in Parliament that may show he has lost the majority. The Parliament session was delayed after the Health Ministry ordered a swab test for all lawmakers following two positive COVID-19 cases in Parliament., according to AP, The house deputy speaker later revealed that two more cases have been detected and postponed parliament to Monday. The opposition accused the government of orchestrating the delay to buy time amid the crisis.

COVID-19 situation in Malaysia

Malaysia reported 17,170 COVID-19 cases on July 29 taking the overall tally to 1,078,646. The total number of fatalities reported on July 29 was 179 which brought the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 8725. The total number of people recovered from the novel virus is 8,90,742.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP