Malaysia: Pressure On PM Muhyiddin Yassin To Resign As COVID-19 Pandemic Worsens

Amid rising coronavirus cases, hundreds of black-clad Malaysian youth on July 31, rallied in central Kuala Lampur in a bid to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin over his handling of the pandemic. According to the Associated Press, public anger against Yassin’s unelected government has built up as cases jumped eightfold since January. On July 13, new daily infections crossed 10,000 for the first time and have stayed there since, despite a virus emergency and a lockdown. Total deaths have also reportedly risen to nearly 9,000.

On Saturday, protestors, wearing face masks and holding black flags and placards, chanted “Fight! Fight!” and “Muhyiddin resign”. Some even carried mock corpses wrapped in white cloth to depict the growing virus death toll. After the Malaysian police blocked them from marching to Independence Square, they sat on the street with a large banner that read “The government failed”.

According to reports, the demonstrators put forward three demands, including the resignation of the Prime Minister, resumption of regular parliamentary sessions and automatic loan moratorium to help those hit by the pandemic. After protesting for two hours, the crowd then dispersed peacefully.

Yassin accused of misleading Parliament

It is worth mentioning that Yassin’s government took power in March 2020 after forming a coalition with the opposition. Saturday’s rally added pressure on the PM after his government was reprimanded by Malaysia’s king for misleading Parliament over the status of emergency measures. Yassin obtained royal consent to declare the emergency in January, allowing him to suspend Parliament and rule by ordinance without legislative approval until August 1.

After the emergency, critics then slammed his measures as a ruse for the PM to cling to power at a time when his thin majority in Parliament is in jeopardy. Earlier this week, Parliament had reopened for the first time this year, however, it was only to brief lawmakers on the pandemic and debates were banned. The Malaysian king then rebuked the government for misleading Parliament on the annulment of emergency ordinances, but Yassin insisted that his administration didn’t violate the constitution.

However, King Sultan Abdullah reportedly said that he didn’t give his consent to the annulment and had told the government to table the matter for a debate in Parliament, which may lead to a vote that could test Yassin’s majority. The PM, on the other hand, has said that the King has to act on the Cabinet’s advice. Now, Parliament has been adjourned until Monday but it’s unclear if a no-confidence vote against Yassin will be allowed.

(With inputs from AP)




