Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin Resigns After Failing To Get Majority Support

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has resigned on Monday, August 16. He has reportedly become the country's shortest ruling leader as he resigned less than 18 months into his tenure. The resignation of the cabinet has been confirmed by Khairy Jamaluddin, Science Minister in an Instagram story.

Muhyiddin resigns as PM

Malaysian Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in his Instagram story wrote, "The cabinet has tendered our resignation to the Agong. Thank you for the opportunity to, once again, serve the nation. May God Bless Malaysia." The resignation from the cabinet comes amid the rising public anger over the government’s poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Muhyiddin took power in March 2020 after the collapse of Mahathir’s government that had won the 2018 elections, according to AP. His party joined hands with UMNO and several others to form a new government that was unstable.

Muhyiddin’s government dodged leadership tests in Parliament from the beginning. His government finally fell when over a dozen lawmakers from United Malays National Organization(UMNO) pulled their support from the governmen, according to AP. It is reported that Muhyiddin initially insisted that he still has majority support and would prove this in Parliament next month. But on August 13, the PM acknowledged he might lose majority and sought opposition support to stay in the government.

King will decide on new leader

Reportedly, Muhyiddin promised to hold general elections by next July. Muhyiddin had reportedly offered raft of benefits including proposals to limit the prime minister’s tenure and a senior minister role to the opposition leader, but his plea was rejected by all parties. Earlier, the Prime Minister said he could take the easy way out and resign but that no other lawmaker currently has the necessary support of a majority to be appointed by the king as the new leader. He stressed that his resignation would throw the country into limbo during a worsening pandemic. According to the Malaysian constitution, an incumbent Prime Minister has to resign from his post after he loses the support of the majority. The king can appoint a new leader who he believes has the confidence of Parliament.

