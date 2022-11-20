Malaysia Stares At The First Hung Parliament Of Its History: What Are The Implications?

Malaysia is staring ahead at a hung parliament that too for the first time in its history. Malaysia's hung parliament is the result of the fact that not one of the country's three primary coalitions managed to secure a majority. The coalition led by Anwar Ibrahim, has won the most number of seats, but not enough to cross the threshold of majority. He is currently trying to poach MPs of other coalitions to ensure he can form the government.

The alliance of Muhyiddin Yassin, who is the former prime minister of Malaysia and an Islamic party, also performed quite well and defied expectations. The hung parliament has led to political turmoil in Malaysia. All the coalitions are struggling to poach MPs from each other. The leader of the coalition that manages to poach enough MPs to cross the majority threshold, will become the 4th prime minister of Malaysia.

Which coalition leads?

According to reports from CNN, all seats except one have been declared and it does not appear that any coalition will manage to cross the majority threshold without poaching MPs from another coalition. In other words, the political turmoil in Malaysia, which emerged as a result of the hung parliament, can only be solved through back room deals. As per Malaysia's election commision, Anwar Ibrahim’s multi-ethnic Pakatan Harapan coalition has secured 82 seats out of 220.

The other two coalitions

Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Malay-based Perikatan Nasional, in coalition with an Islamic party that advocates imposition of Sharia on Malaysia, has won 73 seats. The incumbent Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which is made up of right leaning political parties, led by the current prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, managed to secure just 30 seats. The Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition includes United Malays National Organisation (UNMO), which has governed Malaysia for more than 60 years. Malaysia, like most southeast Asian nations, is a post colonial society.

Malaysia's past

It was under British Occupation, and since independence, United Malays National Organisation has been the ruling party. The two leading coalitions have declared victory, despite not having enough seats. The voter turnout was quite high, hovering at around 73.89 percent, which is remarkable because the country has been facing heavy rains and floods. Malaysia's King might have to decide who actually has the required seats, if both the coalitions continue to claim that they have the required number.