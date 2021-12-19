Malaysia: Thousands Evacuated As Floods Hit Several States, Rescue Work Afoot, Say Reports

Thousands of people have been evacuated after incessant rains led to massive flooding in several parts of Malaysia on Saturday, December 18. Addressing a press conference, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob stated that as many as 11,384 people from six states had been evacuated to safer places, and rescue operation is underway to evacuate some 1.6 million people more, Xinhua news agency reported. The government is also mobilising rescue personnel, members of the military forces, and the national disaster management agency to assist with evacuations and restore order, PM Yaakob added.

"I am keeping a close eye on the situation and will keep the public informed about the initiatives and actions taken. Information is being gathered to ensure that evacuations and help are organised as rapidly as possible," the PM was quoted by the news agency as saying. Over the last few days, Malaysia has witnessed severe rain, with the meteorological authority warning of dangerously high water levels in Pahang and Selangor states, as well as in Kuala Lumpur, the capital city. Floodwaters have rendered numerous highways impassable in Selangor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, and Melaka, with reports of people being stranded overnight in their vehicles.

The weather has also hampered operations at Port Klang, the country’s leading port. Warehouses and empty container depots in the nearby areas have also been impacted, according to the authority. Meanwhile, Norazam Khamis, state fire and rescue department director, stated that twenty relief centres have opened in Klang to accommodate roughly 2,600 evacuees, reported CNA. Since late Friday night, December 17, important roadways connecting Meru to Bukit Raja in Shah Alam have been flooded in 2 to 3m-deep floodwaters, the report added.

10 killed as boat capsized

It should be mentioned here that as many as ten people were killed after a migrant boat capsized near Tanjung Balau beach in Malaysia's Johar state on Wednesday, December 15. According to the rescue services team, there were around 60 people on board, Sputnik reported citing Malaysian newspaper The Star. Meanwhile, a Malaysian Army spokesperson stated that all passengers on board were Indonesian nationals. The migrant boat incidents have become more regular in the region, with many of them involving Rohingya refugees. Many Rohingyas have reportedly attempted to sail to Malaysia after living in deplorable conditions in Bangladeshi refugee camps.

Image: Twitter/@@cfrjeonju27