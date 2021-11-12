Malaysia To Reopen Borders For International Travelers To Tackle Economic Slowdown

After months of enduring start-stop restrictions, authorities in Malaysia are mulling to re-open doors for international tourists, a report by CNN stated. On 10 November, the National Recovery Council (NRC) proposed to reopen the country’s borders to foreign passengers by 1 January. The council advocated their proposal by asserting that it was necessary to resuscitate the tourism sector which has been marred by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest tally, Malaysia has reported a total of 2,528,821 COVID-19 cases and 29,535 related fatalities so far, as per Worldometers. Moreover, it has administered over 50.8 million vaccine jabs since the start of its immunisation campaign. Noting the same, NRC chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said that the country was now in a position to reopen its borders given its high vaccination rate. Addressing a media briefing in Kuala Lumpur, he further added that the country’s economy was recovering at a very slow pace, therefore, it was necessary to allow foreign tourists into the country.

Malaysia's tourism industry lost over $21 billion

Malaysia closed all its international borders to foreign visitors last year as the country was battling a rising number of COVID-19 cases, CNN reported. However, since then, Malaysia has lost approximately RM90 billion (US$21 billion) in tourism receipts. It is imperative to note here that tourism is one of the largest industries in the country, contributing to almost six per cent of the country's GDP.

Who is allowed in Malaysia?

At present, Malaysia partially allows foreign travellers to enter its territory. To enter the country, a person has to be fully vaccinated with a COVID vaccine approved by Malaysian regulators. Approved shots include Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, CanSino, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Oxford/AstraZeneca, Sinopharm (Beijing), and Sinovac. In the addendum, all travellers are required to undergo a mandatory quarantine period of seven days.

