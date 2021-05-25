Malaysia: Two Metro Trains Collide In Kuala Lumpur, More Than 200 Passengers Injured

More than 200 people have been injured in a major train crash in Malaysia. The two metro trains collided in a tunnel in Kuala Lumpur on May 24. The accident took place before 9 pm when one train collided with another train carrying 213 passengers travelling in the opposite direction on the same track. Federal Territory Minister Annuar Musa tweeted that three passengers were in critical condition and more than 40 passengers had serious injuries while 160 over passengers had minor injuries.

Train crash in Kuala Lumpur

An investigation has been launched to find the cause of the accident. Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong told local media that a metro train carrying passengers collided with a vacant carriage that was on a test run in a tunnel near the Petronas Towers. The crash took place in a section of a tunnel about 100 metres away from the KLCC station. The line uses automated trains without drivers although on this occasion the empty train was being operated manually. He further said that one train was travelling at 20 kilometers per hour (12.4 mph) and another train had speed at around 40 kilometers per hour (24.8 mph) when the collision happened, as per AP.

The crash affected one of three light rail lines connecting Kuala Lumpur and surrounding suburbs. Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, a government-owned company that owns the metro system, said train services resumed Tuesday (May 25) morning, according to AP. As per local reports, Public transport operator Prasarana Malaysia Bhd has announced an RM1,000 compensation package for over 200 passengers who were injured in the collision. Videos and photos posted on social media showed several passengers bleeding on the station. As quoted by AP, Afiq Luqman Mohamad Baharudin, 27, told national Bernama news agency that many people were flung from their seats or fell on the floor. He said the train had stopped for 15 minutes just before the mishap.

Aiyoh LRT accident so many injured hope no one does from this. God bless Malaysia.

Last time was in Taiwan train accident now accident is in Malaysia so near.... pic.twitter.com/QvoplQ2t7W — Justin Asahi,😷🙏 (@Jus365) May 24, 2021

Two LRT trains have collided at an underground section near the KLCC station in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia pic.twitter.com/06lQMsm67w — Didi (@hussaindidi) May 24, 2021

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Twitter wrote that priority should be given to accident victims. He further added the injured people should be given proper treatment in the hospital. He further added that he took the accident "seriously" and has instructed Ministry of Transport and Prasarana Malaysia to conduct probe into the cause of the accident.

Keutamaan sekarang harus diberikan kepada mangsa-mangsa kemalangan, dan saya telah mengarahkan semua pihak memberi kerjasama sepenuhnya bagi memastikan mangsa mendapat rawatan yang menyeluruh memandangkan kita juga berada dalam gelombang pandemik COVID-19 yang meningkat naik. — Muhyiddin Yassin (@MuhyiddinYassin) May 24, 2021

Saya memandang serius kemalangan ini dan telah mengarahkan Kementerian Pengangkutan @MOTMalaysia dan Prasarana Malaysia Berhad untuk melakukan siasatan penuh untuk mengenalpasti punca kemalangan ini, dan tindakan yang tegas harus diambil dengan segera. — Muhyiddin Yassin (@MuhyiddinYassin) May 24, 2021

