Malaysia Warns Of Rising COVID Cases Among Children; 29 Kids Have Tested Positive In 2021

Malaysia reported 7748 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 603,122 on June 4. Another 86 coronavirus deaths were reported by the Health Ministry (MOH) with the fatalities now at 3,182 cumulatively. Three cases of COVID-19 deaths were reported among children under five-years-old in the first five months of 2021, Malaysian director-general of health, Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement on June 3. He also said that 27 children have already been admitted to paediatric intensive care unit (ICU) so far this year, and 19 of them were below five years old.

Surge in COVID-19 cases in Malaysia

Dr Noor Hisham said that he hopes that all parties, especially parents and guardians of young children, can play an important role in protecting kids with low immunity such as infants and children. According to Malaysian Health Ministry, from May 24 to June 4, a total of 19 cases of new variants of coronavirus were reported of which all were Variants of Concern (VOC) which included 4 cases of Delta variant B.1.617.2 and 15 cases of Beta variant B.1.351. Malaysian director-general of health, Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah, has urged people to stay at home to control the spread of virus. In his tweet, he mentioned that Selangor again reported the highest COVID-19 cases with 2,612 new cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 851, while Negri Sembilan has 709 and Sarawak with 706 new coronavirus cases. In the first four days of June, there has been 386 COVID-19 related deaths.

Dari 24 Mei 2021 hingga 4 Jun 2021, sebanyak 19 kes varian baharu virus SARS-CoV-2 yang dilaporkan di mana kesemuanya adalah Variant of Concern (VOC) iaitu 4 kes varian Delta (B.1.617.2) dan 15 kes varian Beta (B.1.351) - @DGHisham — KKMalaysia🇲🇾 (@KKMPutrajaya) June 4, 2021

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced a two-week lockdown from June 1 to June 14. Malls and many businesses in Malaysia remained shut on June 2. Businesses will remain closed for two weeks until June 14, except for those in 17 essential sectors including banking, media, food and beverage. The manufacturing sector is also allowed to operate at 60 per cent capacity, including electrical and electronics and oil and gas, according to AP. The plantation, agriculture, fishery and critical construction sectors have also been allowed to function. Restaurants have been allowed to stay open for pick-up and delivery services. Only two persons from a household can travel to buy essentials within a 10 kilometer radius.

IMAGE: Pixabay/AP

Inputs from AP