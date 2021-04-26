Last Updated:

Malaysian Artist Fahmi Reza Arrested For 'insulting' Queen With Spotify Playlist

Malaysian artist has been detained for allegedly insulting the Queen by making a playlist featuring a pic of queen and songs that included the word “jealousy".

Malaysia

Malaysian artist Fahmi Reza has been detained by police for allegedly insulting the country’s Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah by making a Spotify playlist featuring a portrait of the queen and songs that included the word “jealousy”. According to the New York Post, the Malaysian police claimed that Reza, who is a graphic designer, had violated the country’s sedition and communications laws as the playlist mocked the queen’s Instagram account. Spotify then censored the playlist and deleted it repeatedly, after which Reza then uploaded the playlist to Apple Music. 

The playlist follows a reported remark made on the Queen’s Instagram account last week in response to a follower asking if the palace chefs were all vaccinated. The Queen’s account then responded by asking if the follower was “jealous”, which caused an uproar on social media. The account was then briefly deactivated and the comment was missing when the account was restored. 

Reza, on the other hand, has run afoul of Malaysian authorities before, once dodging a prison sentence for depicting a former PM as a clown. However, his sentence was later commuted. According to Malaymail, the designer even explained that despite being convicted in the past for his caricatures, to him, having the right to express oneself freely and being able to exercise his civic responsibility to speak up on current affairs remains of utmost importance. 

‘Arrest and mistreatment is unnecessary’ 

Meanwhile, Reza’s arrest comes amid increasing concerns from rights groups over a crackdown on dissent under Muhyiddin Yassin, the prime minister. The arrest prompted concerns over the worsening state of freedom of expression in Malaysia. Amnesty International Malaysia also said that satirical works should not be seen as a crime. Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim also released a statement and called the arrest “unnecessary”. 

