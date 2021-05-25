Malaysian Authorities Launch Probe After Train Collision Injures More Than 200 People

Authorities in Malaysia on Tuesday said that they have launched a 'detailed probe' into the collision of two metro trains on the Light Rail Transport (LRT) system that runs through downtown Kuala Lumpur, near the landmark Petronas Twin Towers. The dramatic crash wounded more than 200. The mishap occurred after one of the metro trains was headed in the wrong direction at about 8:45 pm Monday in an underground tunnel. Harrowing scenes emerged in visuals broadcasted by state television networks as casualties lay bruised on the medical stretchers. Many sustaining gaping bleeding wounds were seen spread out on the subway floor.

Nearly 64 were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. As many as six passengers were reported in a “critical condition” by the state-run news agency Bernama. Passengers described the collision as “a real nightmare” on Live TV. Officials noted that the impact was so strong that many commuters sustained injuries to the head, leg, bones, as well as chest area as they were thrown off their seats and were hit against the train roof with force.

A horrified passenger, Lim Mahfudz, took to his Twitter handle to describe the moment the trains collided. “Everything happened exactly at 8.30 pm,” he said, adding that side mirrors of each door cracked and sent shards of glasses injuring the passengers. “It felt like a real nightmare happening in my life,” the panic-stricken traveller said. “All seated passengers were thrown from their standing positions,” he continued adding that “this is because the train in front with the number 81 stopped abruptly.” The stranded and injured passengers were evacuated by the first responders and emergency workers from the tunnel.

[Fire and rescue personnel gather outside a shopping mall to help injured passengers at KLCC station after two trains of Kuala Lumpur Light Rail Transit (LRT) collided in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Credit: AP Photo]

'No sign of foul play' authorities say

One of the empty trains had a driver operating the controls and is now being tested after repairs. The second train involved in the collision was driverless, according to the state-run press reports. There was no sign of foul play, the authorities said in a statement, adding that the collision was likely caused by a miscommunication between the driver and the network's command center. However, Malaysia’s Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong told a news briefing that the initial investigations have revealed that there is possibly a human error to blame for one of the worst accidents in 25 years. Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin described the train accident as “critical” as he asked the authorities and the operators to “conduct an in-depth probe”.