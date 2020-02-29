The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Malaysian King Appoints Muhyiddin Yassin As Prime Minister

Rest of the World News

In a huge setback to Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has appointed Muhyiddin Yassin as country’s new Prime Minister.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malaysian King

In a huge setback to Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysian King has appointed Muhyiddin Yassin as country’s new Prime Minister. Muhyiddin’s Bersatu party had said in a statement that 36 lawmakers decided to support the party President instead of Mahathir as Prime Minister. On February 29, Mahathir, in a dramatic turn of events, struck a deal with his former ruling alliance partner Anwar Ibrahim to thwart Muhyiddin’s bid but King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah believed that Muhyiddin has the support of a majority of lawmakers.

Plan to convene Parliament thwarted

Earlier, Mahathir, who also belongs to Beratsu party, had planned to convene the Parliament on March 2 in order to allow lawmakers to choose their leader but Malaysian King rejected it saying he will continue to strive to find a solution in accordance with the constitution, in the interests of the people and country. Though the 94-year-old leader did not deny the possibility of snap elections, he wanted the Parliament to decide on the new leader. Speaking to a news conference on February 27, Mahathir said that the nation will go for snap elections if the Lower House fails to elect a person with a majority.

Read: Malaysian King Rejects Interim PM Mahathir Mohamad's Plan To Convene Parliament

Read: Malaysia’s Interim PM Mahathir Mohamad Says Parliament Will Decide On New Leader

Mahathir had resigned from the prime ministerial post following a series of meeting were held on February 23 to plan the formation of a new federal government. Amid the political turmoil, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) expelled Minister of Economic Affairs Mohamed Azmin Ali and Minister of Housing & Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin for acting against the party. PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, in a Facebook Live broadcast on February 23, had expressed shock on the political developments calling it a betrayal of the promises made during government formation. In the series of events, Mahathir returned as the interim Prime Minister and started working on a plan to stay at the helm and finally decided to realign with rival Anwar Ibrahim.

Read: Malaysian King Meets More Lawmakers To End Political Vaccum

Read: Malaysia: Mahathir Mohamad Returns As Interim PM Amid Political Turmoil

(With AP inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ZOMATO DELIVERY GUY'S 'VIRAL SMILE'
OUTGOING LT. GEN ON KASHMIR
TELANGANA MINISTERS ON CORONAVIRUS
INDIA CONTINUE UNBEATEN RUN
BOM FOR 'BOMBAY' CONFUSED AS 'BOMB'
OWAISI QUESTIONS HYD POLICE