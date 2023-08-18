Malaysian Man Sentenced To 702 Years In Jail For Raping Two Minor Daughters

A 52-year-old man in Malaysia has been sentenced to 702 years in prison for raping his two daughters aged 12 and 15 over the span of five years between 2018 to 2023. He pleaded guilty to 30 charges of rape and sexual assault against the girls. The Sessions judge Abu Bakar Manat ordered the punishment to run concurrently, implying that the man would serve 42 years in prison from the date that he was detained on July 10. He will receive a maximum legal limit of 24 lashes, a total of 234 strokes of the cane during his imprisonment, according to Malaysian news agency Bernama.

Judge rejected man's appeal

A cleaner by profession, the man committed the offence at his two houses in Johor state’s Muar. He left one of the girls five weeks pregnant. He was handed a severe punishment for scaring the two women emotionally and physically for life. While he was not represented by an attorney, the convict appealed for a lenient sentence arguing that he was 'remorseful' about his deeds and regretted his actions. His appeal was rejected by the judge, who maintained that the “victim at that time was a child and the offences [he] committed were very serious”.

“I hope that with this sentence, you will repent and learn from the mistakes that have been made," the judge reportedly stated during the ruling. “I accept the punishment for my actions,” the man was quoted as saying.

According to the court document, in the first to 19th charge, the man was accused of raping his two daughters while they were minors at his Bakri and Jalan Jeram Tepi residences. The charges against him were levelled under Section 376 (3) of the Malaysian Penal Code, which incurs a prison sentence of up to 30 years and 10 lashes per offence if convicted of rape.

In the 21st to 30th charge, the father of the two girls was accused of sexually assaulting both victims in the same location and timeframe. He was booked under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 together with Section 16(1) of the same Act, which carried imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping.

Malaysian courts have been known to hand out stern verdicts against the offenders of sexual abuse and rape cases. During the trial, DPP Danial Munir appealed to the court to impose a harsh sentence as the offence was "serious and left lifelong trauma on both of the children." Last month, a Malaysian court sentenced a man in Johor to 218 years in jail and handed 75 cane strokes for sexually assaulting and raping his daughter aged 15 for the last three years. He repeatedly assaulted his daughter until June despite that she scrambled to take protective measures such as replacing the locks in her room. A medical examination revealed that the girl was left seven months pregnant.