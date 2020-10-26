Malaysian PM Faces Calls To Quit After King Rejects His Request To Declare Emergency

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is facing calls to resign after the king rejected his request to declare a state of emergency to fight the pandemic. Muhyiddin had requested for the proclamation of an "economic emergency" amid a fresh spike in daily coronavirus cases. However, critics have called it “abuse of power” to avoid a floor test of his parliamentary majority, a month after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim claimed majority support in the House.

Muhyiddin-led government is scheduled to announce the budget on November 6 and the economic emergency would have ensured that the budget is not put to vote. According to local media reports, the Malaysian PM argued that snap elections could jeopardise government spending to contain the pandemic and an emergency would ensure that doesn’t happen.

The palace said in a statement that the King “is of the opinion that there is currently no need for His Majesty to declare a state of emergency in this country or any part of Malaysia." But the King also stressed that the government has handled the pandemic well, urging opposition leaders to stop “all politicking" that could destabilise the government.

Malaysia's PM faces calls to quit

After the king rejected the proposal, Ahmad Puad Zarkashi, a senior leader of the ruling coalition, expressed pleasure that the decision was not influenced by the “political game”. However, Zarkashi, in a Facebook post, said that people’s wellbeing is more important and “Muhyiddin should step down.”

After reports of possible economic emergency emerged on October 23, Anwar said in a statement that the government lacks legitimacy and knows it would fail to demonstrate majority support in parliament. The 73-year-old opposition leader accused the government of using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to justify its “abuse of power.” He strongly advised the Malaysian Prime Minister to consider the legacy of these actions he is “taking out of self-interest and selfishness.”

“A state of emergency is declared when there is a threat to our national security. But when the government is itself the source of that threat then a state of emergency is nothing more than the descent into dictatorship and authoritarianism,” the statement read.

