Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad Resigns Amid Reports Of New Coalition

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has reportedly resigned following a day of political turmoil in the country. Mahathir Mohamad is supposed to enter a wider coalition by replacing the current ruling pact with the support of a majority of lawmakers that includes opposition parties Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

While Mahathir has sent his resignation letter to Malaysia's king Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Minister of Economic Affairs Mohamed Azmin Ali and Minister of Housing & Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin have been expelled from the People's Justice Party (PKR) for acting against the party.

Read: Malaysia Faces Political Tremor Amid Bid To Form New Govt

Read: Meteor Momentarily Turns Malaysian And Singaporean Skies Green, Watch

Political realignment

The decision to expel the ministers comes amid the reports of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and Wan Azizah Wan Ismail meeting the Malaysian King. Ibrahim, in a Facebook Live broadcast on February 23, had expressed shock on the political developments calling it a betrayal of the promises made during government formation.

The political realignment could see a new government without the PKR which was part of the current coalition government. The resignation of Mohamad was widely expected after a series of meeting were held on February 23 to plan the formation of a new federal government.

Read: Seven Infected With Coronavirus: Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad

Read: Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad Says, 'We Are Too Small To Take Action Against India'