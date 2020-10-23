Malaysian PM To Meet King For Declaring Emergency, Opposition Calls It 'abuse Of Power'

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is reportedly set to meet the King for royal assent for the proclamation of an "economic emergency". According to local media reports, Muhyiddin is facing leadership challenges amid rising cases of coronavirus and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has claimed that he has the majority in the parliament.

In February, Malaysian King had appointed Muhyiddin as the Prime Minister after Mahathir Mohamad resigned from the post in an unsuccessful attempt to regain the control. Muhyiddin-led government is scheduled to announce the budget on November 6 and the economic emergency would ensure that the budget is not put to vote.

The Strait Times reported snap elections could jeopardise government spending to contain the pandemic and the emergency would ensure that doesn’t happen. After reports of possible economic emergency emerged, Anwar Ibrahim said in a statement that he is deeply concerned that the government is seeking to implement emergency measures to curb the parliamentary process.

'Out of self-interest'

Anwar said that the government lacks legitimacy and knows it would fail to demonstrate majority support in parliament. The 73-year-old opposition leader accused the government of using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to justify its “abuse of power.” He strongly advised the Malaysian Prime Minister to consider the legacy of these actions he is “taking out of self-interest and selfishness.”

“A state of emergency is declared when there is a threat to our national security. But when the government is itself the source of that threat then a state of emergency is nothing more than the descent into dictatorship and authoritarianism,” the statement read.

Anwar said the country needs transparency, accountability and firm action by the various ministries to overcome the health crisis and seeking emergency powers reveals the government’s “sheer incompetence” in handling Covid-19 health and economic crisis. He added that the government thinks a receding democratic power is the best strategy to handle the crisis

While the rest of Asia is looking for ways to manage the virus and reopen their economies safely, Malaysia is heading in the opposite direction. — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) October 23, 2020

