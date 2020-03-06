Malaysia's Anti-corruption Chief Who Investigated 1MDB Resigns

Malaysia's anti-corruption chief, who was leading the investigation into the scandal-hit state fund 1MDB announced that she was resigning. The announcement came on March 6, just days after a reformist government that had come to power in 2018 collapsed and a graft-tainted party took power.

Investigations likely to be affected

The 'Pact of Hope' alliance that ousted a long-ruling coalition fell apart a few days ago after severe infighting and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigned. Mahathir had sought to become prime minister again but was defeated by ex-interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Yassin heads a coalition that is dominated by the multi-ethnic country's Malay Muslim majority.

According to reports, Latheefa Koya is a leading human rights activist had been the head of the anti-corruption commission since June last year. Latheefa Koya reportedly claimed that she was not pressured to resign. As per reports, Malaysia's attorney general Tommy Thomas also resigned last week. Thomas had brought corruption charges against ex-premier Najib Razak over his involvement in the 1MDB controversy.

Najib's coalition had governed Malaysia for six decades before being ousted in 2018. The ruling party now contains Najib's United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party and therefore reports state that his trial and others could be affected.

Malaysian king appoints Yassin

In a huge setback to Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysian King has appointed Muhyiddin Yassin as country’s new Prime Minister. Muhyiddin’s Bersatu party had said in a statement that 36 lawmakers decided to support the party President instead of Mahathir as Prime Minister. On February 29, Mahathir, in a dramatic turn of events, struck a deal with his former ruling alliance partner Anwar Ibrahim to thwart Muhyiddin’s bid but King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah believed that Muhyiddin has the support of a majority of lawmakers.

Earlier, Mahathir, who also belongs to Beratsu party, had planned to convene the Parliament on March 2 in order to allow lawmakers to choose their leader but Malaysian King rejected it saying he will continue to strive to find a solution in accordance with the constitution, in the interests of the people and country. Though the 94-year-old leader did not deny the possibility of snap elections, he wanted the Parliament to decide on the new leader. Speaking to a news conference on February 27, Mahathir said that the nation will go for snap elections if the Lower House fails to elect a person with a majority.