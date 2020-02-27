Malaysia’s Interim PM Mahathir Mohamad Says Parliament Will Decide On New Leader

After the collapse of the ruling coalition, Malaysia’s interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced that the Parliament will decide on the new leader next week. Speaking to a news conference on February 27, Mahathir said that the nation will go for snap elections if the Lower House fails to elect a person with a majority.

Following his resignation from Prime Ministerial post on February 24, Mahathir returned as interim Prime Minister of Malaysia the nextday. Though Mahathir had submitted his resignation to the King on Monday, he is supposed to remain at the helm by entering a wider coalition and replacing the current ruling pact.

Political realignment

According to media reports, Mahathir could retain the power with the support of a majority of lawmakers that includes opposition parties Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS). The political realignment could see a new government without the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) which was part of the current coalition government.

PKR has expelled Minister of Economic Affairs Mohamed Azmin Ali and Minister of Housing & Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin for acting against the party. PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, in a Facebook Live broadcast on February 23, had expressed shock on the political developments calling it a betrayal of the promises made during government formation.

Mahathir’s stint during the first term in office from 1981 to 2003 witnessed a rise in Malay nationalist politics and analysts believe that the realignment could see another wave of supremacy politics in Malaysia. The 95-year-old Malaysian leader has been critical of India for its Kashmir policy and the citizenship act.

