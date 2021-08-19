Malaysia's King Ahmad Shah Urges PM Candidates To Seek Confidence Vote Before Selection

Malaysian King Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, on 16 August, urged the country's prime ministerial contenders to seek a confidence vote in Parliament. The request was forwarded on Wednesday before lawmakers submitted their list of candidates. The King will select a candidate based on the majority support received from the country's parliamentarians.

The post of prime minister fell vacant after former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's resigned on losing majority support in Parliament. The final declaration by the King will be taken after a nine-member meeting on 20 August. The convention will include eight Malay state rulers.

Unite against the pandemic

Sultan Ahmad had urged the parliament to unite against the COVID-19 pandemic during the meeting held at royal Istana Negara on Tuesday. He directed the potential prime ministerial candidates to establish a cordial relationship with the administration. "The new leader must work hand in hand with those who lost and all parties should be prepared to work," King Ahmad said. "In other words, the winner does not win it all while the losers do not lose it all," he concluded.

Infighting in the state office persistent

The Malaysian Parliament has been in major jeopardy after the exit of former PM Yassin within 18 months of assuming office. Reportedly, Muhyiddin's departure was prompted by persistent infighting in his alliance and mounting public anger over what was widely perceived as his government’s poor handling of the pandemic. PM Yassin finally stepped down following strong demonstrations by protestors on 31 July. The Associated Press reported that public anger against the PM was paved by the neglected actions of the coalition government towards the eight-fold increasing coronavirus cases in the country. As of 13 July, the daily caseload had crossed 10,000 for the first time despite emergency lockdown measures in place.

Malaysia has one of the highest coronavirus infection rates and deaths per capita in the world. The country reported 22, 242 cases on Wednesday, despite a seven-month lockdown instrumental since June. The country has reported over 13,300 deaths so far. A total of 283,402 cases have been registered in the country.

