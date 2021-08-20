Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah Names Ismail Sabri Yaakob As New PM; 3rd In Three Years

The King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah has named Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the country's new prime minister, the palace said in a statement on Friday. In three years, Ismail will be the third prime minister of Malaysia. As per the information from the palace, on Saturday, he will be sworn in after receiving the support of 114 members of parliament, which is more than the 111 required for a simple majority.

On Monday, the former Prime minister and the predecessor of Ismail, Muhyiddin Yassin, resigned after being in charge for over 17 months. Due to internal fighting among his governing alliance, Muhyiddin's mass support in parliament collapsed. Ismail served then Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin as the deputy prime minister. Still, his nomination as the Prime minister would effectively keep the ruling coalition together.

However, Ismail's rise implies that the United Malaysia National Organisation (UMNO), the longest-running governed political party of the nation since 1957, has recovered the presidency following a stunning defeat in 2018. The most powerful party, UMNO, with coalition controlled Malaysia for more than 60 years, had been off the track since the 2018 general election due to the financial scam based on the 1MDB state fund.

Following the unexpected departure of then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in 2020, Muhyiddin established the existing coalition government. In a statement released on Thursday, Muhyiddin indicated that non-UMNO legislators in the coalition would accept Ismail as the next prime minister if the new cabinet did not contain anybody facing criminal accusations. This statement has been made because numerous UMNO Legislators are now facing corruption accusations, including party head Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former Malaysia PM Najib Razak. Yet, both have rejected any allegations.

Political commentators predicted Ismail might be a bad option as the new prime minister of Malaysia because of his ties to the Muhyiddin government earlier, who was severely chastised for managing the country's growing COVID-19 epidemic. Experts also believe that Ismail's selection would not resolve Malaysia's political instability following the 2018 general elections.

Earlier instances related to Ismail Sabri Yaakob

During the inception of the COVID-19 outbreak, Ismail was among the ministers who were in charge of the nation's action plan to control the outbreak. As Malaysia became one of the highest rates of coronavirus cases and fatalities per million in Southeast Asia, a campaign was formed to criticise his management of the COVID issue, which gathered upwards of 300,000 signatories.

Image Credit: AP