Malaysia's Largest Party In Ruling Alliance Withdraws Support For PM Muhyiddin Yassin

Malaysia was pushed into a fresh political crisis on July 7 after the largest party in the ruling alliance announced that it will withdraw its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who was also cornered to make way for a new leader. The Thursday announcement has the potential to prompt the collapse of Muhyiddin’s unelected government and fresh elections. However, as per reports, they are unlikely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Neither Muhyiddin nor his allies immediately commented on the development.

Malaysian Prime Minister took power in March 2020 after kickstarting the downfall of the reformist government that won the 2018 elections. Muhyiddin’s Bersatu party allied with the United Malays National Organization and several others to form a fresh government even though the alliance is deemed unstable with marginal support in the Malaysian Parliament. UMNO was ousted in the 2018 polls and its President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said early on July 8 that the Malaysian PM’s government has failed to stem the COVID-19 pandemic. He also called out the inconsistent policies and half-baked lockdown measures that according to him, worsened the economic hardships.

Further, Zahid also urged Muhyiddin to step down from the office and enable the appointment of a new temporary leader until the COVID-19 cases are controlled and a general election can be held safely. Following a meeting of UMNO’s top decision-making body, Zahid said, as per The Associated Press, “This is important to allow a government that is truly stable and has the mandate of the majority of the people to be formed.”

Zahid’s remarks followed Sabri’s appointment

UMNO leader announced the decision to withdraw support from Malaysian PM’s part after Muhyiddin named Defense Minister Ismail Sabri as his deputy, who is from UMNO. Reportedly, it was Muhyiddin’s attempt to persuade the party to stay on. However, tensions had been soaring for several months now in the Malaysian political scene with instability in the ruling alliance. Reportedly, UMNO was dissatisfied with taking the backseat to Bersatu’s leadership.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian PM’s office also said that the Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein would take over Ismail’s post as one of four senior ministers noting that both Ismail and Hishammuddin will retain their security and diplomatic portfolios respectively.

