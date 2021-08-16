Malaysia’s PM Muhyiddin Yassin And Cabinet Resign After Losing Majority Vote In Parliament

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tendered his resignation to the King on Monday. The move has made Yassin the shortest-ruling leader after conceding that he failed to get majority support to govern the country. Malaysian Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin wrote on social media that “the Cabinet has tendered our resignation” to the King. His Instagram post came shortly after Muhyiddin left the palace following a meeting with the monarch on Monday.

Muhyiddin’s departure came just 18 months after he acquired the office. His resignation has pushed the country into a new crisis amid the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Media reports had already stated that the Malaysian PM had arrived at the palace to hand in his resignation. Meanwhile, reportedly, the country’s political leaders have already started competing to secure the top post. Muhyiddin’s deputy Ismail Sabri is rallying support to become the next Prime Minister and stabilise the government.

Muhyiddin’s alliance has the biggest bloc of support

Earlier, a Cabinet Minister, Mohamad Redzuan Mohamad Yusof, told The Associated Press on August 15 that Muhyiddin would be submitting his resignation to the King while also mentioning that his alliance has the biggest bloc of support despite losing the majority. Reportedly, Muhyiddin has avoided tests of his leadership in the Malaysian Parliament from the beginning. However, his rule finally collapsed after more than a dozen lawmakers from the biggest party of his alliance decided to pull out support for the government with a fragile majority. Further, even two ministers from the United Malays National Organization have also resigned from the Cabinet.

Malaysian constitution has stated that a Prime Minister has to resign on losing majority in the parliament and gives the power to the monarch to appoint a new premier who, according to the King, has parliament’s confidence. Initially, the former Malaysian PM had emphasised that he has majority support in the government and said it would be proven in the parliament next month. However, before his resignation on Friday, he was seeking opposition’s support to stir his government. His departure also comes on the back of increasing public pressure and anger over his government’s poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image Credit: AP