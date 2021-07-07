Malaysia's 'White Flag Movement' Seeks To Aid People Hit By COVID-19 Lockdown

People from low-income groups in Malaysia are now waving white flags in order to convey their distress about the COVID-induced financial crunch in the country. The ‘White flag movement’, colloquially known as ‘benderaputi’, has emerged as a new method to seek help in the lockdown that was reimposed on June 1. Anybody who is facing difficulties in securing food or any other kind of aid for themselves and their families can raise a white flag out of their windows. This would help the aid groups or good samaritans to locate and help them.

The campaign began last week on social media as Malaysian society’s response to rising suicides believed linked to economic hardships caused by the pandemic. Police reported 468 suicides in the first five months this year, an average of four a day and up sharply from 631 for the whole of 2020, Associated Press reported. It is worth noting that alongside this campaign, there is a black flag movement running parallel in the country. This campaign is aimed at expressing dissatisfaction with the Malaysian government and has also demanded the PM Perdana Menteri Malaysia step down.

COVID Outbreaks

Coronavirus cases in Malaysia have jumped to more than 799,790, nearly seven-fold from the whole of last year, with over 5,768 deaths. Newer outbreaks in the capital Kuala Lumpur, Klang Valley, and Selangor have reversed the initial success that the country had achieved in curbing the transmission of the lethal infection. On Tuesday, the Malaysian health ministry reported 103 fatalities from the disease, aged 21 to 100.

Thousands of people have lost their jobs since Malaysia enacted various curbs on movement, including a coronavirus state of emergency that has suspended Parliament since January. The strict national lockdown imposed on June 1 is the second in more than a year. On Sunday, PM announced the country will indefinitely extend a near-total lockdown that’s been in place for a month, as coronavirus infections remain high.

