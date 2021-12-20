Maldives Clarifies On Attempts To Spread 'misguided' Info To Propagate Hate Against India

The government of Maldives on Sunday expressed concerns over attempts to harm bilateral ties with India using misinformation. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives said that it is “profoundly concerned” by the attempts to propagate hatred towards India. While calling New Delhi one of the “closest bilateral partners”, it urged all parties, especially the political leadership, to act responsibly, and refrain from spreading false information that undermines the country’s cordial relations with its neighbours, and the international community.

“While the Government of Maldives champions the freedom of expression and freedom of assembly, the Government strongly believes these fundamental rights should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner,” the statement read.

“The Government of Maldives is profoundly concerned by the attempts to spread misguided and unsubstantiated information to propagate hatred towards India, one of the closest bilateral partners of the Maldives by a small group of individuals and a few political personalities,” it added.

Statement by the Government of Maldives on spreading false information regarding ties with India



📃 Read Statement | https://t.co/KdaBFpCkWO pic.twitter.com/XLppRsiD7M — Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇲🇻 (@MoFAmv) December 19, 2021

Further, the Maldives government reaffirmed that the nation’s long-standing ties will all its international partners are based on principles of mutual respect and understanding. It added that such interactions in the international sphere does not and will not undermine the Maldives’ independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. “In fact, they are designed to enhance the Maldives’ national interests, and deliver for the people of the Maldives,” the statement said.

“Spreading hatred and making false allegations regarding bilateral ties with neighbouring countries not only tarnishes the relations with trusted allies who extends consistent support to the Maldivian people, but also affect the safety and security of their citizens in Maldives, and Maldivians living abroad,” the MoFA added.

‘India will always remain a true and trusted friend’

Meanwhile, it is to mention that back in November, Maldives had condemned attempts to spread false information through media and across social media platforms, using the so-called “India Out” slogan. The country had said that it believes that false allegations regarding ties with one of the country's key bilateral partners are misguided and unsubstantiated. It also laid emphasis on maritime security that is aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries and ensuring the safety and stability of the Indian Ocean region.

"India will always remain a true and a trusted friend of the people of the Maldives," read the statement. It noted the support provided by India, on areas such as search and rescue capabilities, casualty evacuation coastal surveillance, and maritime reconnaissance, directly benefit the Maldivian people. The government of Maldives also said that it has established partnerships with other nations in similar areas of cooperation to enhance technical and strategic capacities.

(Image: Facebook/PTI)