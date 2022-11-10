Maldives 'deeply Saddened' As Tragic Fire In Male Kills 10; Directs Full Investigation

Abdulla Shahid, the Foreign Minister of Maldives, condoled the lives that were lost in the tragic fire in the capital of Malé on Thursday, and said that a full-blown investigation into the tragedy has been launched. “Deeply saddened by the news of a tragic fire in Male’, that has taken the lives of 10 expatriate workers and affected several families,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that “our thoughts and prayers are with families of the deceased and affected,” and a “full investigation is underway.”

On Thursday, a fire broke out inside a garage in Maldives’ capital city of Malé and killed at least 10 people, including nine Indian nationals. Multiple people were evacuated from the scene and were moved to temporary shelters, according to a report by the local news outlet The Times of Addu.

As per Maldives’ National Disaster Management Authority, 18 foreigners and 13 locals were saved in the rescue operation. The death toll majorly consists of foreign nationals, who used to live in the first storey of the building. “NDMA has established an evacuation center in Maafannu Stadium for those displaced and affected by the fire in Male. Arrangements are being made to provide relief assistance and support,” the authority said in a statement on Twitter.

The tragic incident was also condoled by the High Commission of India in Maldives, which offered sympathies and provided numbers to call for assistance. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malé which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals. We are in close contact with the Maldivian authorities,” it wrote on Twitter.