Maldives Defence Force Chief In India, Pays Tribute To War Heroes At National War Memorial

Maldives National Defence Force cheif Abdulla Shamaal on Thursday paid tribute to India’s fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi before receiving the Guard of Honour. Days after the Maldives marked its 57th Independence Day and India observed its Kargil Vijay Diwas, Shamaal arrived in New Delhi to hold meetings with his Indian counterparts to elevate defence cooperation.

Delhi | The Chief of Defence Force (CDF) of the Maldives, Maj Gen Abdulla Shamaal, receives a Guard of Honour at the South Block. pic.twitter.com/sG7pHDXtaR — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Earlier, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy on July 26 had extended “hearties congratulations” to Shamaal and the entire defence force of Maldives on 57th Independence Day. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar had said earlier this week, "We look forward to strengthening Bridges of Friendship & reaffirm our commitment to ensuring Security And Growth for All in the Region."

"Heartiest Congratulations & Warm Greetings to Maj Gen Abdulla Shamaal @CDFofMNDF & @MNDF_Official on 57th Independence Day.

We look forward to strengthening #BridgesofFriendship & reaffirm our commitment to ensuring #SecurityAndGrowthforAllintheRegion" - Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS pic.twitter.com/WSZm1wuOKo — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 26, 2022

Both India and Maldives have participated in meetings to bolster cooperation in a range of areas, including judicial cooperation owing to senior-level interactions. On July 20, India and Maldives signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for judicial cooperation, ramp up court digitisation, and boost prospects for IT companies & start-ups in both nations.

India & Maldives sign MoU on judicial cooperation

On July 20, EAM Jaishankar wrote on Twitter that under the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy of the Government, the MoU with the Maldives was approved by the Cabinet, He said, “Will accelerate court digitization and boost prospects for IT companies & start-ups in both countries”. External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met with the President of Maldives, Ibu Solih and highlighted the need for broad-based cooperation between both countries.

In another reaffirmation of our #NeighbourhoodFirst policy, today the Cabinet approved signing of an MoU for Judicial Cooperation between India & Maldives.



Will accelerate court digitization and boost prospects for IT companies & start-ups in both countries.#CabinetDecisions — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 20, 2022

Remarkably, India was among the first nations to recognise Maldives' independence in 1965 and even established diplomatic ties with the country. Both nations not only share ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious and commercial links but these ties are also close, cordial and multi-dimensional relations. Owing to the geographical position of the country, Maldives is reportedly wooed by a range of nations. It is often deemed as a “toll gate” between the western Indian Ocean chokepoints of the Gulf of Aden and the Strait of Hormuz on one side, and the eastern Indian Ocean chokepoint of the Strait of Malacca on the other.

Image: ANI