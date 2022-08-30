Maldives FM Shahid Describes Longstanding Bilateral Relations With India As 'outstanding'

The President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid on Monday highlighted the flourishing partnership between India and Maldives in the midst of the signing of numerous significant agreements and people-to-people exchanges and hailed the longstanding relations between the two nations as "outstanding." In order to strengthen the ties between India and the UN, Shahid, who landed in Delhi on Sunday, August 28, met and spoke with members of the UN Country Team during his visit.

The Maldives' Foreign Minister, who was in India for two days (August 28-29), said in an exclusive interview with ANI, “The number of projects that have been going on, agreements that have been signed and people-to-people exchanges in the last few years have been outstanding and that is how I would describe the Maldives-India relationship.”

Shahid further stated that the relationship between the Maldives and India is at its best point in the history of their bilateral ties. He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Maldives to attend President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's swearing-in ceremony. Later, the Maldives President paid a visit to Delhi.

In addition to this, FM Abdulla Shahid emphasised that the Maldives has so far been able to pay off all of its debts, despite the COVID-19 outbreak and with the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI). He added, “Many countries have been able to go through it and I hope we will survive,” ANI reported. The DSSI, which was established in May 2020, aided nations in focusing their efforts on containing the coronavirus outbreak and defending the lives and livelihoods of millions of the most vulnerable individuals.

India is the world’s pharmacist: FM Abdulla Shahid

Moreover, UNGA President Shahid asserted that the world must unify against terrorism. "When it comes to terrorism, we have to agree that terrorism has no religion, no creed, and it is pure evil, this is what terrorism is about. The world should be able to unite against this evil scourge," he said.

He even referred to India as the "pharmacy" of the globe and claimed that New Delhi has spread its human face of compassion not only to its immediate neighbours but even as far as Latin America and the Pacific. He said, “India is the world’s pharmacist and has reached out to several countries.”

Stressing the need for reforms in UN's governance, Abdulla Shahid asserted on Monday that the Security Council must take current global geopolitics into account.

Meanwhile, Indian Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar noted the energetic leadership of UNGA President and Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid on Sunday and hailed his efforts in reviving the UN. He also remarked that his visit to India will further strengthen the wide-ranging connections with the Maldives.

Happy to welcome President of UN General Assembly and Foreign Minister of Maldives, H.E Abdulla Shahid to India.

His dynamic leadership of the 76th UNGA and his Presidency priorities, in particular on revitalizing the UN, has universal appeal. @abdulla_shahid @UN_PGA @UN @MoFAmv pic.twitter.com/0kIycotDkL — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 28, 2022

Jaishankar discusses ongoing session of 76th UNGA with Abdulla Shahid

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the ongoing session of the 76th United Nations General Assembly with Abdulla Shahid. They also exchanged views on how to to further deepen bilateral ties between the two nations.

“Glad to meet FM of Maldives and UNGA President @abdulla_shahid. Congratulated him on the achievements of his UNGA Presidency. Working together to advance our special relationship. India’s Neighbourhood First and Maldives’ India First policies complement each other,” tweeted Jaishankar.

(Image: AP/ ANI)