Maldives' Foreign Policy Is Based On 'India First': FM Shahid Hails Ties With New Delhi

The Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdullah Shahid, called longtime ally India "a special friend", asserting that his country's foreign policy is based on “India first”. The diplomat from the Maldives praised India’s leadership on the International platform as “special”. His remarks came on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting, which is being organised in New Delhi. The Maldives’ Foreign Minister also praised India for supporting the quake-hit Turkey at the time of crisis.

"Indian leadership internationally has been outstanding and that's for everyone to see how India established itself. In the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey, India dispatched rescue personnel immediately. Indian leadership is appreciated throughout the world," Shahid said on Friday. During his conversation with ANI, the diplomat also touched upon the island nation’s relations with India and China. "For Maldives, India is special. Our foreign policy is based on India first for reasons I've told you before-we've no enemies but are friends to all. China has been a development partner of Maldives for a long time," Shahid added.

He further complimented India’s generosity at the time of need and recalled New Delhi's support during the 1988 mercenary attack and 2004 tsunami. “The Generosity with which India has reached out to us during the 1988 Mercenary attack, 2004 tsunami and 2015 water crisis and most recently in the COVID-19 pandemic is amazing. We are very grateful how India has reached out to us,” Shahid noted.

‘Navigation in the Indian Ocean is a must’: Maldives Foreign Minister

The Maldives' Foreign Minister expressed the need to maintain peace and stability and “freedom of navigation in the Indian Ocean”. “Freedom of navigation in the Indian Ocean is a must because it connects countries and because of the critical nature of where Maldives is located,” Shahid said. "Maldives is at the heart of the Indian Ocean, and that is why for us a peaceful, prosperous and stable Indian Ocean is essential and we will do everything possible to make sure that it is maintained so,” he added.

On Thursday, India welcomed foreign delegations from around the world for the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue. From the Russia-Ukraine war to the current dynamics of International relations, Foreign Ministers from around the world held talks on wide-ranging issues.