Maldives Grants Diplomatic Clearance For Transit Visit To Rajapaksa At Sri Lanka's Request

The Maldives government on Thursday informed that it granted "diplomatic clearance" to eloping Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's aircraft for a transit visit ahead of its departure for Singapore. In a statement, the Maldivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the permission was issued at the request of the Sri Lankan government. It further confirmed that the embattled President departed for Singapore on July 14.

Statement by the Government of Maldives



📃 Press Release | https://t.co/hdTjFYcYeB pic.twitter.com/1CEtKrIDBH — Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇲🇻 (@MoFAmv) July 14, 2022

Meanwhile, former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed on Thursday stated that now that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned, the island country "can move forward." He added, "I believe the President would not have resigned if he were still in Sri Lanka, and fearful of losing his life. I commend the thoughtful actions of the Govt. of Maldives."

Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Singapore for 'private visit'

The Lankan leader arrived in Singapore from Male at around 8 pm (local time) on July 14. Shortly after the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying the President is on a "private visit" and gas had not been "granted asylum." The statement clarified that Rajapaksa "has not asked for asylum... Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum." Singaporean Police Force also echoed the MFA release, saying the President is on a "social visit pass." The local authorities warned Singaporeans or Sri Lankan citizens against public gatherings deploring the President's arrival.

Public resentment towards Rajapaksa intensified after he chose to flee the country as the 22 million citizens continue to struggle with the excruciating economic crisis compounded by the instability of the government. "He is deceitful and has always been deceitful. It is nothing new to us," a 37-year-old Sri Lankan engineer in Singapore told CNA while waiting for Rajapaksa at the Changi Airport. Meanwhile, the protests that began last Saturday continued through the week with demonstrators, defiant of curfew and tear gas, seizing more lavish residents of government leaders. Thousands ransacked Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's office after he was announced acting President.

Rajapaksa announces resignation after arriving in Singapore

As Colombo struggles to reduce the foreign debt gap, President Rajapaksa on Thursday finally announced his resignation adhering to public demands. According to local media reports, he e-mailed the due documents to Parliamentary Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. The Speaker's office later confirmed that the paperwork will be authenticated and officiated today (July 15) and a new President will be chosen by next week.

Notably, Sri Lanka defaulted on $51 billion in foreign debt in April. It has also failed to secure the bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite months of palpable talks. The country has currently exhausted all its reserves with all non-essential services shut down indefinitely.

(Image: AP)