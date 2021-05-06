Maldives Imposes Night Curfew Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases; Essential Services Exempted

Maldives on Wednesday imposed night curfew in lieu of a sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases across the island nation due to public assembly amid the ongoing local election. The cases also surged due to the indoor gathering in the holy month of Ramadan, and the onslaught of tourists from abroad. On Wednesday, Maldives’ health protection Agency announced the concern of the rising cases and chaired a special committee to discuss measures for the containment of fresh COVID-19 infections. The country quickly ramped up its vaccination campaign as it announced the second dose drive of India’s exported Covishield vaccine at the Social Center and Hulhumale' Vaccination Center for the population that was administered with the first shot in February. “This is to ensure that people receive their second dose before the 12-week period is over,” the health agency said on Twitter as it appealed to the public to come forward and get the jab.

According to Maldives’ health ministry data, the confirmed coronavirus cases surged from 318 recorded the previous week to 734. Maldives’ President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih directed the closure of all government offices from May 5 to 15 in the Greater Malé Region (Malé, Hulhumalé, Villingili, Thilafushi, and Gulhifalhu), as a precautionary measure, a press release from his office read. All employees were asked to work from home. All essential services were exempted from the curbs. Maldives started its mass inoculation campaign on February 1 and had managed to immunized at least 19 percent of its total 557,426 population, according to statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Vice President @FaisalNasym leads daily Health Emergency Coordination Committee meeting; discusses approaches to curb the current spike in Covid-19 cases. pic.twitter.com/cEiaZF5NBH — The President's Office (@presidencymv) May 6, 2021

Strict caution advised for health safety

Health Protection Agency (HPA) announced that it was tightening the COVID-19 curfew hours and was imposing restrictions on nonessential movements, including in the Greater Male Region. While the local population was advised to exercise the strictest caution in adherence to the health protocols, tourists were asked to produce mandatory negative PCR tests to enter the country. Last month, as the Maldives held its local council's election on April 10 at schools, government buildings, and stadiums, health authorities feared the spread of the virus due to large gatherings. As the elections coincided with the Ramadan festivities, people also gathered to offer prayers in the capital Male contributing to the onslaught of new infections.