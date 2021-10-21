Maldives Min Warns Against Climate Change, Says Failure To Curb Warming A 'death Sentence'

Maldives Environment Minister Aminath Sauna on Wednesday said that failing to curb global warming could mean a "death sentence" for small islands nations. She went on to add that it could end livelihoods and cultures in countries like the Maldives, as the Associated Press. "The difference between 1.5 degrees and 2 degrees, for us, really is a death sentence," Shauna said in an interview with AP in Male.

Stressing on the COP26 Climate Change in Glasgow, Shauna hoped that the world would take necessary and "rapid" measures to commit to large-scale limitations in global warming. Her views came in the backdrop of the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that stated the world heating up by 1.5° Celsius could exceed in the 2030s. She also called for robust actions to limit the rise in temperature, which could otherwise hamper the survival of smaller nations.

'Everything is at stake'

During an interview with AP, she urged the world leaders to fulfill their Paris Agreement and forward the $100 billion annual fund to help poor nations meet the climate change impacts. "The question really is: what is not at stake? Our survival, our food, our income," she said, adding that the help from the stipulated budget, Green Climate Fund, "has not reached" small island states, like the Maldives. Minister Shauna also mentioned that one of the ways to ensure steady distribution of funds is to introduce "transparency". She also added that the rich countries must expand the return term for smaller countries since "the climate change did not happen in 10 years".

Impact of global warming on Maldives

Speaking about the impacts of climate change on nations like the Maldives, she noted that climate change not only affects livelihoods and cultural changes but also permanent damage to settlements. Heavy rainfall and flood in the coastal regions, inadequate drinking water, which in turn completely "alters lives and livelihoods."

On efforts to cope up with the changes due to climate change, Shauna mentioned that the government spends 50% of its national budget to recover or adapt to the worst hits of climate change - "such as building sea walls to protect coral reefs." However, the COVID-19 pandemic has rendered a huge blow to the economy, which has shrunk by at least one-third, she mentioned.

As per AP, the island nation of Maldives has around 1,200 islands from which over 189 are inhabited by 5 lakh people. The island is constantly exposed to the fear of rising water levels as it is currently just 1-1.5 meter above sea level.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)