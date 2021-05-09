Maldives Police Arrest Key Suspect In Nasheed Attack As Investigation Continues

Maldives police on Saturday said that it has arrested the prime suspect in the explosion that targeted the country's former president. A blast occurred near the former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed's home in the capital city of Male. The incident, which the Maldives authorities blamed on Islamic extremists, injured Nasheed critically, who is also the current speaker of Parliament. The police said that they have taken into custody three of the four suspects linked to the explosion. In a post on Twitter, the cops enquired for additional information on a separate suspect seen in the area of the blast. The cops, who are being assisted by Australian Federal Police on the investigation, are yet to give details on the latest suspect. The forces will be joined by an acclaimed British investigator who is expected to arrive at the Indian Ocean archipelago later today.

The blast according to several reports, also wounded Nasheed’s bodyguards and at least two bystanders, one of whom was a British citizen. The Maldives President has been known for his critical outlook against the religious extremism and fundamentalist outlook in the Sunni Muslim nation. He has often been criticized by the hard-liners for inclination towards the West. The Associated Press reported the hospital officials saying that the 53-year-old leader remains in an intensive care unit (ICU) and has been administered with a series of complex, life-saving surgeries to his head, chest, abdomen, and limbs. His injuries were caused due to the shrapnel launched from the explosives less than a centimeter (0.4 inches) that fractured his ribs through the heart.

Following last night's terror attack, we appeal individuals to come forward & report any suspicious activity or behaviour noted at the time or near the area to our hotline 9704000. We assure maintaining confidentiality & anonymity of individuals who contact MPS with information. pic.twitter.com/k3VPrIfxBo — Maldives Police (@PoliceMv) May 7, 2021

Bomb detonated using remote control

Police announced Saturday that the bomb was homemade and was detonated using a remote control. It contained ball bearings, which were attached to a motorbike parked near Nasheed's car and was let off as the Maldivian leader arrived near his vehicle. Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem had earlier told reporters that the police has been seeking public assistance, has accessed the security camera footage of the blast, and had released a photo of a man that they speculated was the main fugitive suspect. No group came forward to claim responsibility for the explosion until the investigation unfolded.

IMAGE: AP