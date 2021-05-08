Maldives Police release video of blast near Nasheed's house, 2 suspects identified

Maldives Police, on May 8, released a video of the blast that took place near the residence of former President and current Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed on May 6. The blast took place while Nasheed was entering his car at his residence of G Kenereege in Neeloafaru Magu, Male. Later, Maldives police say bomb blast targeting the country’s former president, Mohamed Nasheed, was a “deliberate act of terror”.

Maldives blast: 2 suspects identified

Earlier today, Maldives Police had revealed that two suspects have been identified in connection to the blast. "Two individuals have been arrested in connection to #May06TerrorAttack. More information will be shared in a press briefing this afternoon," Maldives Police tweeted. Later, pictures of the two suspects were also shared on the social media site.

Maldives former president recovering

Meanwhile, Nasheed, who was critically injured in the blast, is conscious after life-saving surgery, his family said. He went through multiple surgeries, was reportedly put on a ventilator and is now recovering in intensive care. Maldives Home Minister Imran Abdulla told local television that Nasheed's injuries were not life-threatening and that the government will get the assistance of foreign agencies in the investigations.

Following an explosion on Neeloafaru Magu in Malé, Speaker of Parliament President Mohamed Nasheed has sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at ADK Hospital.

1/2 — Maldives Police (@PoliceMv) May 6, 2021

Nasheed required multiple surgeries over a 16-hour period to remove shrapnel and treat life-threatening injuries to the head, chest, abdomen and chest, the hospital tweeted. He remains in intensive care after undergoing “a successful final, critical, life-saving procedure”, ADK Hospital said.

President Mohamed Nasheed has so far had multiple successful surgeries since he was brought to the hospital. He is still due to undergo one more essential procedure. — ADK Hospital (@ADKHospital) May 7, 2021

The Maldives President called the explosion an attack on the country's democracy and economy and said Australian police would assist the investigation. “The country’s security services, including the Maldives National Defence Force, and the Maldives Police Service, are currently taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of citizens and are enhancing protective measures in the Male region,” Commissioner of Police Mohamed Hameed said.