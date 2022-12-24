Maldives Political Parties Condemn Opposition Leader's Call To Attack Indian Mission

Maldivian politician Abbas Adil Riza’s recent call to set the Indian High Commission in Maldives on fire saw wide condemnation from the archipelagic country's political parties, including the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP).

Abbas Adil Riza, a member of the opposition Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), recently tweeted in Dhivehi: "The 8th February arson attacks in Addu (a city in southern Maldives) were carried out on India's order. We haven't retaliated to that yet. I propose we start from the Indian High Commission."

Riza served as the Commissioner General of Customs under former President Abdulla Yameen's tenure from 2013 to 2018.

Malidivian politicians condemn Riza's comment

Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), the ruling party in Maldives, condemned Riza's tweet. "The MDP condemns in the strongest terms the call for an arson attack on the Indian High Commission, and calls on the authorities to investigate the matter."

"The MDP also condemns the opposition’s continuous effort to incite violence & hatred towards friendly nations."

MDP currently holds 60 out of 87 seats of the Maldivian Parliament, called the People's Majlis.

The Maldives Third-Way Democrats (MTD), another political group, said, "MTD condemns the call for arson attack & inciting terror against the Indian High Commission in Maldives by PPM member and former government official Abbas Adil Riza."

"India is our closest neighbor & they are always there for Maldives in every time we needed."

Maldives National Party also condemned Riza's remark, saying: "We, MNP, strongly condemn the incitement of an arson attack on the Indian High Commission in the Maldives."

"We call on the authorities to do a thorough investigation into this, and the incitement of terror and violence will in no way damage the excellent relations between."

Maldives' Jumhooree Party requested the authorities look into the matter and said, "The JP strongly condemns the threat to set the India in Maldives on fire and requests that the authorities look into the matter. Additionally, the JP denounces Abbas Adil Riza's ongoing efforts to promote hatred and violence against friendly nations."