Maldives Strongly Rejects 'India Out' Campaign, Calls New Delhi 'closest Ally'

The Maldives rejected attempts to propagate "false information" on social media using the so-called India Out slogan on Wednesday, November 17, saying India will always be a "true and trusted friend." There has been a campaign in the Maldives' media, as well as social media posts, seeking to target India and criticise the two nations' ties, PTI reported. The government of the Maldives has also requested all parties to act responsibly and desist from distributing incorrect information that could jeopardise the country's relations with its neighbours.

The statement read, "India has always been the Maldives' closest ally and trusted neighbour, extending constant and consistent support to the people of Maldives on all fronts."

The Maldivian government further stated, "The government of Maldives strongly rejects attempts to spread false information through media and across social media platforms, using the so-called 'India Out' slogan, alleging that bilateral cooperation between the Governments of Maldives and India undermines the national security and sovereignty of Maldives."

The Maldives government believes that "false" charges against ties with one of the country's important bilateral partners are "misguided and unsubstantiated," according to the statement. The administration asserted that these are not the opinions of the general population, but "rather those of a small minority of persons seeking to tarnish the country's long-standing amicable relations with India.

Moreover, the Maldives government said in its statement that Male's long-standing ties with all of its international partners are founded on mutual respect and understanding. According to the statement, India's participation and support, particularly on marine security matters, is aimed at deepening the strategic alliance and ensuring the safety and stability of the Indian Ocean region.

President Solih welcomes newly-appointed Indian high commissioner

In a separate event, newly-appointed Indian high commissioner Munu Mahawar submitted his credentials to President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during a ceremony. President Solih welcomed the new High Commissioner to the Maldives during a ceremony held at the President's Office. According to the Maldives President's office, the High Commissioner and the President expressed their desire for further cooperation and assistance, and agreed to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in areas of mutual interest such as socioeconomic development, human resource development, security cooperation, and climate change. Climate change, according to the President, is one of the Maldives' most important challenges, and the nation will continue to fight for more aggressive climate action. He then praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment at the COP26 meeting, in which he pledged to reduce India's emissions to zero by 2070.

(Image: Pixabay)