Maldives To Reopen For Tourists From Mid-July As COVID-19 Crisis Eases

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, major countries announced a full or partial lockdown to curb the further spread of COVID-19. Since the pandemic is slowly being contained in some parts of the world, the governments have started announcing the lifting of restrictions and boosting the long-halted tourism industry. After several European countries, the Maldives has also announced that the reopening of its borders will take place by mid-July.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih reportedly told the reporters on June 23 that the country is now ready to lift the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, and the government will allow ‘resorts to welcome visitors’ from July 15. The country’s government also said that the foreign tourists will now be able to avoid undergoing coronavirus tests or even carry virus-free certificates to enter the Maldives. However, the visitors showing symptoms of COVID-19 such as high temperature would be subjected to virus testing at the airport.

The lockdown, which was imposed in March, is further expected to ease down for people by the reopening of schools and restaurants along with mosques in the near future, Solih said. The foreigners who were stuck in the Maldives due to suspension of international flights were also allowed to leave the country by mid-April on government or privately-organised flights. Meanwhile, the South Asian nation has confirmed at least 2,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with at least eight deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally.

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, after originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed 478,160 lives worldwide as of June 24. According to the tally by Johns Hopkins University, the pandemic has now spread to most countries and has infected at least 9,289,255 people. Out of the total infections, 4,657,165 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Inputs: Agency

