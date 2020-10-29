Mali Attack: Courts Sentence Two Men To Death For 2015 Targeted Attack On Foreigners

Courts in Mali found two men guilty on Wednesday, October 28 of killing more than a dozen people in targeted attacks on foreigners back in 2015. Both men, Fawaz Ould Ahmed and his co-defendant Sadou Chaka were sentenced to death. As per court testimonies, the attack was carried out in Mali’s capital of Bamako in response to caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad displayed in French magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Attackers feel no 'shame'

The attacks that strictly targeted foreigners killed a Frenchman, a Belgian and three Malians. During his testimony in court Ould Ahmed claimed that he was not ashamed of the act he and his co-conspirator had committed, they wanted to take revenge on the French Magazine for publishing the photos of Prophet Muhammed. Ahmed also added that the supposed injustice was not yet over and continued even in 2020. Ahmed was referring to French President Emmanuel Macron recent statements wherein he defended people’s right to mock religion following the gruesome murder of a teacher in France for showing cartoons of the Prophet to his students.

The French President’s controversial comments have seemingly angered Muslims all over the world, with Turkish President Erdogan going so far as to state that Macron was in need of mental health treatments. In response to Erdogan’s comments, France has its ambassador to Turkey for consultations. The French presidency also responded to Erdogan by stating that the comments made by the Turkish President were "excess and rude" and said, “We are not accepting insults”.

Ould Ahmed was on trial for masterminding the Radisson Blu attack and was captured in the Malian capital in 2016 only a week after returning to the city in order to allegedly prepare for more assaults. The assault on Radisson Blu left 20 people dead, including 14 foreigners.

(Image Pixabay)

