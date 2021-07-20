Mali: Attackers Try To Stab Interim President Assimi Goita During Eid Prayers

An attempt to stab Mali’s interim President Assimi Goita took place on July 20 during prayers for the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha at the great mosque in the capital Bamako. As per reports, at least two armed men were seen attacking Mali’s interim President before he was rescued from the scene. However, reports have stated that it was not immediately clear if Goita was wounded. Mali’s Religious Affairs Minister Mamadou Kone has reportedly said that the suspect tried to ‘kill’ Goita with a knife but was stopped.

Additionally, reports have stated that the director of the Great Mosque, Latus Toure, has said that an attacker was seen lunging for Mali's interim President but left someone else injured in the attack. However, till now, no official account has been released of the Tuesday incident.

Who is Assimi Goita?

37-year-old Assimi Goita was sworn into office as Mali’s interim President in June despite the political backlash over his second power grab in almost nine months. He was the leader of the country’s military coup and had already declared himself as interim President, just two days after seizing the power in Mali’s second coup. Goita was also the leader of the first coup in the country which ousted the then elected Mali president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020 following months of anti-government demonstrations in the country.

The second coup came in May when Goita was in service as Mali's Vice President in the transitional government and was tasked with heading the country back to civilian rule in February 2022. He had seized power again after accusing Interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctae Ouane of not being successful to consult him about the cabinet reshuffle.

A coup in 2012 left Mali unstable as it led militants to exploit the chaos and seizing the northern region of the country. As per a BBC report, it is relatively difficult in enacting reforms swiftly in the country. Even though French troops have helped to regain the territory, the attacks have continued. The grim situation in the country led the public confidence waning over the army leaders’ ability to tackle the extremist insurgency in the country that has further spread into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

IMAGE: AP