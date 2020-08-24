Mali Junta Agrees To Release Ousted President, Presents 3-year Military Rule Plan: Report

Mali’s military junta has reportedly agreed to release the ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and put forward a plan for a military-led transitional body for next three years. Members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a 15-member regional bloc, are holding closed-door meetings with the junta to decide on Mali’s political future.

ECOWAS head and former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan told reporters on August 23 that the regional delegation from fifteen West African countries have reached a number of agreements with the junta but haven’t agreed on all issues. However, they have not specified on the points of agreement and disagreement. The delegation, as well as military officers, said that they want the country to move on and are just discussing the way forward.

Political crisis in Mali

Keita announced his resignation on August 19 to “avoid bloodshed”, hours after he was detained by the military troops in a dramatic escalation of the growing unrest in the country. In a brief statement broadcasted on Mali’s national television, Keita said that the military intervention has left him with no choice but to resign since he does not wish to see bloodshed.

Mali has been witnessing a simmering public discontent against Keita after country’s top court overturned the results of disputed parliamentary elections. People in Bamako took to streets and surrounded the capital city's independence monument to protest against the government. The attempted mutiny by the Malian troops took place in Kati, at the same camp where a successful military rebellion was launched back in 2012.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the “arrest” of Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse by rebel soldiers and demanded their “immediate and unconditional release”. Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN chief, said in a statement that Guterres is following the growing developments in Mali "with deep concern".

