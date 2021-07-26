Mali: Suspect Accused Of Trying To Kill President Assimi Goita Dies In Custody

Mali government on July 25 said that the man accused of trying the kill interim President Assimi Goita last week died in hospital while in the custody of security services. The suspect, whose identity has not been revealed, had been taken into custody following the assassination attempt at Bamako’s Grand Mosque on Tuesday. In a statement, the government said that during the investigation, his (suspect’s) health deteriorated after which he was hospitalised.

“But unfortunately, he has died,” the officials said, further adding that an autopsy had been immediately ordered to determine the cause of death.

Goita escaped unharmed after the assailant tried to stab him during prayers at a mosque in the capital Bamako on Tuesday. As per reports, at least two armed men were seen attacking Mali’s interim President before he was rescued from the scene. Mali’s Religious Affairs Minister Mamadou Kone has reportedly said that the suspect tried to ‘kill’ Goita with a knife but was stopped.

Goita doing “very well”

Following the incident, Goita appeared on state TV and said, “It was an isolated incident that has been brought under control,” adding that he is “fine” and that no one has been hurt. He called for national unity in the face of challenges. Goita added, “When you are a leader, when you command people, there are some who are discontented. There are people who try to do these kinds of things to destabilize”.

37-year-old Assimi Goita was sworn into office as Mali’s interim President in June despite the political backlash over his second power grab in almost nine months. He was the leader of the country’s military coup and had already declared himself as interim President, just two days after seizing the power in Mali’s second coup. Goita was also the leader of the first coup in the country which ousted the then elected Mali president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020 following months of anti-government demonstrations in the country.

The second coup came in May when Goita was in service as Mali's Vice President in the transitional government and was tasked with heading the country back to civilian rule in February 2022. He had seized power again after accusing Interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctae Ouane of not being successful to consult him about the cabinet reshuffle.

