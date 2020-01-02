Mallacoota Residents Form Human Chain To Deliver Necessary Supplies

Thousands of people were evacuated to Mallacoota in the East Gippsland region to escape the catastrophic bushfire and got stranded without necessary supplies. Since New Year’s Eve, people are stuck in Mallacoota but they finally received required help from the Australian military.

Darren Chester, member of Australian House of Representatives for Gippsland, said he had spoken to local residents who informed that dozen of homes have been lost. He added that there is no power in Mallacoota and supplies are being sent by boat. After the supplies arrived at the beach, people formed a human chain to deliver it.

Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund has established an East Gippsland bushfire specific fundraising effort if anyone wishes to make donations. It is a reputable relief fund that has existed for more than 40 years. Thank you so much for thinking of my community at this difficult time. https://t.co/5F6akSatDg — Darren Chester MP (@DarrenChesterMP) January 1, 2020

Running out of supplies

Lack of necessary supplies is evident in many parts of Australia where bushfires have ravaged the region. A remote roadhouse in Western Australia got cut off for three days from the rest of the region, leaving hundreds stranded there with limited supplies. The Caiguna Roadhouse, supporting more than 120 people, reportedly ran out of toilet papers and a helicopter dropped it on New Year’s Day. Another plane is scheduled to arrive at three roadhouses of Caiguna, Cocklebiddy and Madura to deliver fresh produce.

Roadhouse manager Maureen O’Halloran told a local radio station the people living there are dependent on the desalination plant as they don’t get rains. O’Halloran said that apart from 120 people registered to stay there, another 22 trucks and 50 other vehicles were parked in front of the roadhouse, putting stress on the supplies.

The bushfires have proved fatal for firefighters as some of them lost their lives last month. On December 19, two firefighters, from Horsley Park Brigade, died after their vehicle rolled off the road after hitting a fallen tree. Recently, the NSW Rural Fire Service confirmed the death of a volunteer firefighter near Jingellic. Two other firefighters on the same truck suffered burns and are currently under treatment at a hospital.

