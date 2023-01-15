Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Nepal Plane Crash

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara.

At least 68 people were killed when a plane with 72 passengers onboard, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city.

"I am extremely distressed by the news of the tragic plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara that has claimed the lives of so many," Banerjee said on Twitter.

She extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished speedy recovery for those injured.

Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am on Sunday and crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport, minutes before landing, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN). The flight time between Kathmandu and Pokhara is 25 minutes.

Of the five Indian passengers, four were planning to participate in paragliding activities in the tourist hub of Pokhara, a local resident said.

Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan country.

