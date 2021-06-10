Man Accused Of Abducting Mehul Choksi Denies Charge; Rules Out Link With Barbara Jabarica

On Wednesday, a man accused of abducting Mehul Choksi from Antigua and Barbuda staunchly denied the charge in an interview with a local Caribbean news outlet. Gurmit Singh, Gurjit Singh Bhandal and others were named in the FIR registered by the Antigua Police in which the fugitive claimed that he was abducted on the evening of May 23 when he went to a place where his "friend" Barbara Jabarica was staying. Speaking to writeups24.com, Gurjit Bhandal revealed that he is a resident of the Midlands, UK, and made it clear that he had not been approached by Antiguan authorities so far.

Mentioning that he had gone on a trip with his friend Gurmit Singh, Bhandal claimed that they had to abort it in Dominica itself as he got seasick. Admitting that they travelled from Antigua to Dominica on a yacht on May 23, he added that they cleared customs on the next day. According to Bhandal, they got to know about Mehul Choksi only after their friends sent out videos alleging association with the incident.

When asked whether they knew Barbara Jarabica or has ever traveled with her, he denied any association with her. However, the man did not outrightly refute the possibility of Mehul Choksi's "friend" being on the Dominica to St Lucia flight which they took on May 28. While Gurjit Bhandal is into property business in the West Midlands and does not work in the Caribbean region, Gurmit Singh is retired.

Mehul Choksi battles extradition

Along with Nirav Modi, he has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018. While India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018, Browne commenced the process of revoking his citizenship on October 14, 2019,

The Mehul Choksi citizenship issue gained traction again after he was reported "missing" on May 23 after going out for dinner. 4 days later, the Dominican government issued an official statement confirming that the fugitive had been detained for illegal entry into the country. Thereafter, the Antigua and Barbuda PM refused to accept him back and held that the PNB scam accused can be repatriated to India on being declared persona non grata by Dominica.

While the hearing on the habeas corpus petition has been put off till the beginning of July, Magistrate Candia Carrette-George of the Rouseau Magistrate court denied Mehul Choksi bail. Though he is technically in police custody, he is presently admitted to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital. A day earlier, the Dominican High Court judge Wynante Adrien-Roberts adjourned Mehul Choksi's bail plea till June 11.