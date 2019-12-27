UP Man Attacks Vendor, Bites His Left Ear Off After Being Denied Free Paan

In a bizarre incident, a man reportedly bit the left ear and lower lip of a paan shop vendor because the vendor denied the youth free paan. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh near the capital city on Tuesday, December 24, at around 10 pm. The suspect was promptly arrested the following day by authorities in Lucknow.

Denied free Paan

Satyendra, who is a paan shop vendor was closing up his shop on Tuesday when Shalu, a 28-year-old videographer approached him and demanded free paan. When Satyendra refused, Shalu allegedly picked up and threw a stone at him. The assailant then further proceeded to bite Satyendra's left ear, as the unfortunate vendor fell to the ground Shalu bit the vendors lower lip before fleeing the scene.

A passer-by who saw the incident happen to the vendor, who was bleeding profusely and almost unconscious, to the hospital where his wounds were dressed up. The Station House Officer (SHO), Alambagh, AK Sahi in a statement said that a case had been registered against Shalu.

The presence of Paan in Indian culture

The word Paan first originated from the Sanskrit word 'Parna' which means 'leaf'. Paan which is also called Betel Leaf has existed in Indian Food Culture for 5,000 years. Chewing betel leaves is a very old tradition that is even mentioned in the Ramayana. It is written in the Ayodhya Kand that Ram spent his leisure time chewing betel leaves. Betel leaves can also be a sign of love and appreciation because in the Ramayana again Sita is believed to have given a garland made of Betel leaves to Hanuman when he came to Lanka to fetch her.

Betel leaves are also present in Indian Wedding rituals. The betel leaf is also considered to be a powerful means of controlling some health issues.

