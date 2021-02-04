Man Buys 'hoarder's Estate', Finds Gold Jewellery And Antique Coins Inside | Watch

A Canadian man was left flabbergasted after he found that the house he purchased had designer clothes, rare coins, bags with gold and diamond rings, wallets full of cash and silver dollars, among other things. Alex Archbold, speaking to CBS News said that it was a grand piano in the house that convinced him to purchase Bette-Joan Rac's estate after her death. However, upon arrival, he found that the property was ornate with hidden treasures.

An antique shop owner by profession, Archbold has a flare for the contents of old homes and often shares his discoveries on YouTube. Stating that he had bought the mansion for 10,000 dollars, he expected it to be a “break-even situation”. However, as it turned out, not only did he find the antique piano but “hidden treasures” worth $4,000 (approximately 2 crores).

He also revealed that although, he had met Joan Rac several times he had never been inside her house. Speaking to Bored Panda, he confessed that he had no clue that the “eccentric piano teacher” he had met was in fact, a “millionaire!" In the aftermath, he also shared a video on YouTube wherein he documented his journey of going through the house's contents on YouTube.

Netizens love the video

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "I'd be interested to see her pottery. The folks said she was well known,"Meanwhile, another added, "After that house was cleaned out I would metal detect the yard... Never know when a hoarder will bury their treasures LOL." Yet another user added, "No disrespect to the owner at all, but watching this made me feel like I could not breath from all the dust you can see on camera. Good motivation to clean my house!"

