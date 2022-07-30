A man has claimed to have smuggled a North Korean currency in his sock as he shared the picture of the note on Reddit. The note (a 5,000 won bill) features the image of Kim Il-sung, North Korea's founder and the grandfather of present leader Kim Jong-un.

The picture of the North Korean currency note has been shared under the username Hos_In_Chi_Minh/. The image has been posted along with the caption, "I traded this with a local bus driver and hid it in my socks on my way out." Since being shared on Reddit, the post has gathered 88 percent upvotes and more than 3000 comments. The image of the North Korean currency note has garnered the attention of netizens who could not stop themselves from reacting to the post. The netizens wanted to know about the user's trip to North Korea and what he did to bring the currency note out of the country.

Notably, North Korea remains one of the secretive nations of the world with restrictions on tourism. John told Newsweek that he had obtained the note from his bus driver during a trip to a shop. He claimed that the trade was carried out in a secretive manner and he did not visit the shop and sat on the bus. He asked the driver if he was ready to give him the banknote in exchange for 10 of his notes of the same value, as per the news report. According to John, tourists in North Korea are given different currency notes for use in the country and this was the only note he had with the picture of the leader.

Netizens reaction

One user asked, "Alright no one asked so I will. What did you trade?" Another user wrote, "Went there about 12 years ago. Such a weird place to visit. I’m curious - when you arrived, did you ride the subway that was insanely deep underground? And was there a small kid singing on the subway train? I’ve wondered since my very first night there if that was staged." Another netizen commented, "Highly recommend exploring North Korea on Google Earth. Tons of infrastructure but the roads are empty. Like the whole country is a ghost town."

Image: AP