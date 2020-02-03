Union Budget
Man Draws Eyebrow On With Marker For An Interview, 'toothpaste Trick' Doesn't Work

Rest of the World News

A 25-year-old man who goes by the name of Gooko had to draw his eyebrows with a permanent marker after he realized that he had an interview the next week

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man

A 25-year-old man who goes by the name of Gooko had to draw his eyebrows with a permanent marker after he realized that he had an interview with Burger King the next week. He had earlier shaved off his eyebrows in an inebriated state. 

Roommate's idea

After he lost one of his eyebrows, he tried all manner of tricks to get it back. At first, he spent a few days trying to stimulate hair growth by brushing his eyebrows with toothpaste. It was later, after one of his roommates suggested that he should draw a fake one using a permanent marker, that he made up his mind. 

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra Challenges Rashami Desai To Trim Her Eyebrows

Read: Best Eyebrow Makeup That Will Make Your Eyebrows Look Thick And Neat

Elaborating on his ordeal he told international media the idea of shaving off his eyebrow struck him in an intoxicated state while he was out with his friends. He initially ‘rocked’ the single eyebrow look but after a few hours he realised that he had an interview in the week. He added that his eyes are pretty prominent and took ages to grow back. He said, ‘’I googled ways to stimulate hair growth and ended up brushing the hair follicles with a toothbrush every night.’

Read: Andy Reid Seeks To Devour Biggest Cheeseburger After Leading Chiefs To Super Bowl Victory

Read: BIZZARE: Family In US Finds A Snake Inside Oven While Baking A Pizza

He recently took to social media to post the picture of his ‘artificial eyebrow’. 

Meanwhile, Netizens were quick to give him a plan of action.

 

Published:
COMMENT
