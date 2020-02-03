Man Draws Eyebrow On With Marker For An Interview, 'toothpaste Trick' Doesn't Work

A 25-year-old man who goes by the name of Gooko had to draw his eyebrows with a permanent marker after he realized that he had an interview with Burger King the next week. He had earlier shaved off his eyebrows in an inebriated state.

Roommate's idea

After he lost one of his eyebrows, he tried all manner of tricks to get it back. At first, he spent a few days trying to stimulate hair growth by brushing his eyebrows with toothpaste. It was later, after one of his roommates suggested that he should draw a fake one using a permanent marker, that he made up his mind.

Elaborating on his ordeal he told international media the idea of shaving off his eyebrow struck him in an intoxicated state while he was out with his friends. He initially ‘rocked’ the single eyebrow look but after a few hours he realised that he had an interview in the week. He added that his eyes are pretty prominent and took ages to grow back. He said, ‘’I googled ways to stimulate hair growth and ended up brushing the hair follicles with a toothbrush every night.’

He recently took to social media to post the picture of his ‘artificial eyebrow’.

the very first interview I went on was in Burger King after a long weekend of taking Eccies which ended in me shaving aff my eyebrow, a bird in my class tried to fill it in with a sharpie so the interviewer wouldn’t notice but 🤣 a didn’t get it pic.twitter.com/j39u7q8xLE — GOOKO (@G00K0) January 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Netizens were quick to give him a plan of action.

feel like you only would have got it if you shaved and filled in the other one as well — edgar 🇻🇪 (@ufolover420) January 30, 2020