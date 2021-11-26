Man Fires Shots Near Royal Canadian Mounted Police In Vanderhoof; Arrested

A man who targeted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Vanderhoof was taken into custody, reported CNN. Citing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the media report said the incident happened at 12:26 pm at the Vanderhoof. It said that the authority responded to reports of an active shooter with a long gun targeting the RCMP Detachment in the 100 Block of Columbia Street and then continuing to drive around the area. In order to avert any untoward incident, the RCMP asked the locals to reside inside their houses till the next order. Besides instructing locals, the authorities also directed the business establishments to shut down until the conditions get normal.

"Just after 1 p.m. the Vanderhoof RCMP successfully apprehended the suspect. A brief pursuit was initiated, during which a police vehicle was rammed. The suspect was then arrested without incident. The localized police Emergency Alert that was issued in Vanderhoof has been rescinded," read the statement released by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Officers and specialized units were deployed in response. No injuries were reported in the incident, according to the RCMP. However, the authorities said they lifted the order of lockdown was later lifted after the suspect got arrested.

No injuries were reported in incident

As per the latest update, the businesses and schools have been told to return to normal operations. Roadblocks that had been put in place are currently being dismantled. Appreciating the public for their cooperation during this dynamic and unfolding event, the authority posted thanking messages on social media handles. "At this time there is nothing to indicate any further ongoing threats to the public said Corporal Madonna Saunderson, BC RCMP media spokesperson said and added there were no injuries were reported in the incident. Further, the authorities said that the Vanderhoof RCMP continue to investigate the situation and appealed to anyone who was a witness to the event can call at (250) 567-2222.

British Columbia reeling under floods and climate change

It is worth mentioning Canada is currently facing the wrath of climate change. Recent torrential rains accompanied by heavy winds displaced at least 17,000 people besides obliterating towns and flooding farms in Canada's British Columbia. In addition, Vancouver, Canada's third-largest city, has been cut off from the rest of the country by landslides and washed-out bridges. This year, British Columbia has been ravaged by record-breaking temperatures, wildfires, and floods. Hundreds of people have died as a result of the calamities, including three people killed in the recent rains, and hundreds of millions of dollars have been lost. After crippling the province of British Columbia and the port of Vancouver, which is critical to the country's economy, the impact has spread across the country.

(Image: Pixabay)