Man Rushes To Hospital After His Leg Turns Blue, Finds Out It Was False Alarm

Rest of the World News

A man recently learnt about the dangers of internet-based self-diagnosis in a hard way. Mark Shrayber found it was false alarm after rushing to the hospital.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man

A man from San Francisco recently learnt about the dangers of internet-based self-diagnosis in a hard way. Mark Shrayber, on Saturday, took to social media to reveal what he did after his legs turned out to be blue.

False Alarm

In his post, he revealed that he went straight to the ER after looking up the symptoms on the website WebMD. He was then convinced that he was suffering from ‘deep vein thrombosis.’ He later revealed that he did not have the disease but his leg turned blue due to his coloured jeans. 

Read: Taiwan To Fine Coronavirus Patient $10,000 For Hiding Illness

Read: Moon Tours Hospital As SKorea Virus Preps Continue

His post has garnered over 3.7 lakh likes and collected over 32,000 retweets. The incident has left everybody amused. Many users also shared similar incidents when they had misdiagnosed their condition. Read all here:

Read: Coronavirus: Indian Student From Wuhan, Mother In Ujjain Hospital

Read: Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Rushed To Hospital After Father And Sister's Death: Report

