Man Rushes To Hospital After His Leg Turns Blue, Finds Out It Was False Alarm

A man from San Francisco recently learnt about the dangers of internet-based self-diagnosis in a hard way. Mark Shrayber, on Saturday, took to social media to reveal what he did after his legs turned out to be blue.

False Alarm

In his post, he revealed that he went straight to the ER after looking up the symptoms on the website WebMD. He was then convinced that he was suffering from ‘deep vein thrombosis.’ He later revealed that he did not have the disease but his leg turned blue due to his coloured jeans.

Went to the ER because “my legs have turned blue and Web MD says I have deep vein thrombosis.”



Was this it? The big one?



No! I have the “dumbass who doesn’t wash his new jeans before wearing them” disease and I would like to be executed immediately. — Mark (@MShrayber) January 25, 2020

His post has garnered over 3.7 lakh likes and collected over 32,000 retweets. The incident has left everybody amused. Many users also shared similar incidents when they had misdiagnosed their condition. Read all here:

Went through a phase where I was seriously concerned I had a brain tumor or something because everything I ate - including things like pasta with marinara sauce- tasted like peppermint. Finally realized a bottle of peppermint extract had spilled all over my pots and pans — Stephanie H. Damassa (@SLHDC) January 25, 2020

In high school, the guidance counsellor pulled me aside to ask me if everything at home was okay. I then had to explain my sliced up hands were because of the new demon kitten I brought home. — Candace Forsyth (@xcannedx) January 26, 2020

When I was in middle school I sat my parents down to tell them I have cancer bc I had mysterious bruises all over my body. When they finally stopped laughing at me they explained that I sleep walk into a table every night. — Karadelphia 🛵🚴🏻‍♂️🌾 (@KaraNextWeek) January 25, 2020

